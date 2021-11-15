Henderson spent two hugely successful seasons at Bramall Lane on loan from the Premier League giants, first of all helping Chris Wilder’s Blades win promotion to the top-flight before playing a key part as they finished ninth in their first campaign back in the big time.

The loan spell sprung him into the England senior squad and also in contention for the Old Trafford No.1 spot, which he seized before a combination of injury and Covid-19 derailed his progress over the summer.

With David De Gea re-establishing himself as Manchester United’s No.1 in Henderson’s absence, Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s employers are now considering loaning out Henderson again in January – reportedly on the condition that he spends 18 months at his temporary club.

There appears little chance that Henderson would be permitted to return to United in the Championship, even given his affiliation with the club forged during those two seasons, and Newcastle United have been mooted as a possible destination as they begin their new era under Saudi ownership.

Henderson has made no secret of his desire to get out on loan and play senior football, believing it to be beneficial to his hopes of one day becoming the No.1 goalkeeper with both his permanent employers and his country.

