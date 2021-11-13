Currie will help launch his new autobiography, ‘Imperfect 10, the Man Behind the Magic’, at the Meadowhall branch of Waterstones today between noon and 2pm.

On Monday, supporters can meet Currie at Atkinsons on The Moor (11.30am to 1pm) while he is also scheduled to attend Wednesday’s event at Crystal Peaks (11am-1pm).

After visiting The Coach and Horses, Dronfield, on Thursday (5pm-7pm), Currie will be at Worksop’s 4-4-2 Barber a week tomorrow (10am-2pm).

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United legend Tony Currie with Pele at Bramall Lane

"I’ll be there with my book for sale,” Currie said. “Hopefully this makes life at bit more convenient than it might otherwise be.

"I can dedicate them to anyone people want as well, so fingers crossed that might solve a few Christmas present problems as well.”