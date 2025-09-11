Will new faces bring tactical switch at Sheffield United by Ruben Selles?
Logically, a manager armed belatedly with eight new players at the close of a transfer window should not be judged on his very next game.
One single 90 minutes. Is that all Ruben Selles will get to fit together a jigsaw puzzle with so many new pieces?
And yet, should five defeats in five games stretch to six in six at Ipswich this Friday, the clamour for the Spaniard’s removal could become irresistible.
MORE: Ruben Selles makes Sheffield United changes plan as boss searches for answers to mounting questions
There is so much riding on this one game. Too much, in fact.
Which is why, for the sake of sanity in a sport of much madness, I’d imagine Selles is being given the relative luxury of two matches rather than one - unless the first is embarrassing.
The visit of Charlton a week on Saturday looms large in that respect, not least with a restive home crowd waiting in judgment.
MORE: Ruben Selles details Sheffield United owner conversations after answering “support” question following horror start
Overall, it just doesn’t seem sensible to equip a manager with a raft of new players, presumably of his choice, and then not give him time to float a rescue effort.
But when is football sensible? There’s another context where results are cumulatively crushing. Performances, too, so that if it’s another limp one at Ipswich you certainly can’t guarantee any of the leeway coming to pass.
Here, I hope Selles does himself a favour. Is he unconditionally committed to 4-3-3 or can he adapt?
Looking at the range of recruitment, including four new defenders, how about a switch to three centre backs? Or a 4-2-3-1 - with two holding midfielders screening the back while liberating Gus Hamer and Callum O’Hare?
Or even a bread and butter 4-4-2? After all, Selles now has four central strikers and only has room for one in his preferred formation.
A caveat here. This is thinking aloud and in no way pretending to know more about tactics and systems than those paid to do the job.
It’s just that what has been attempted so far hasn’t worked. Simple as that. No shot on target in the last defeat at Middlesbrough, for instance.
There has been an imbalance to the side in every game. You suspect that, in spite of everything, Selles will hold fast to two wide players either side of a central striker.
Can he make it click? Can he find the right mix in a three man midfield? Will the players look as if they believe in the system?
One thing for sure. Selles is not short on either the courage of his convictions or fronting up. He showed that in standing resolutely before an away following chanting “sacked in the morning” at Boro.
That will have earned some respect from even those calling for his head. But what he does next will decide his fate and the course of United’s season with it.
