Sheffield United have been on the receiving end of a lot of criticism on the back of their poor form so far this season.

The Blades have lost all four of their Championship matches so far this season and face another hard test as they travel to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town this Friday.

And due to this horrid run to begin new boss Ruben Selles’ tenure, a lot of ex-players and pundits have chimed in with their fair share of criticism for the way the Bramall Lane outfit have been playing in their first run of games this year.

Andy Hinchcliffe is “not sure dressing room is convinced” of Selles

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Essential EFL Podcast, former Sheffield Wednesday defender Andy Hinchcliffe said: “If not for Japhet Tanganga, they would have lost four or five against Middlesbrough. Had that happened, I doubt Selles would still be in a job. Losing by a single goal probably saved him. It was brave to face the fans after the game, but the players carry responsibility, too. They have lost key men like Souza and Anel Ahmedhodzic, but on paper, this squad should still be performing better.

"I am not sure the dressing room is convinced by Selles. The body language does not look right. Under Chris Wilder, there is no way they would have lost five in a row, including the Carabao Cup defeat at Birmingham. Something is clearly wrong.”

Adrian Clarke believes Blades must be “fragile mentally” right now

Former Southend United midfielder and Rotherham United loanee Adrian Clarke, speaking on the What The EFL? podcast, said he believes Ipswich need to have a go at Selles’ side.

“This is a pressure game, a real pressure game for both managers, so look, they [Ipswich] need to give their fans reasons to be cheerful and to put smiles back onto faces, and the only way to do that is if they tear into Sheffield United, who must be fragile mentally at the moment,” Clarke said.

“I think take it to the Blades because the Blades are on their knees themselves, so it will be interesting to see whether they will be capable of doing it.”

David Prutton believes something has to change at Bramall Lane

EFL expert and former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder David Prutton says the manager and the fans are “not on the same page.”

“Broadly nowhere near it. They have had a change in manager that doesn’t seem to be gelling,” Prutton said on the Essential EFL Podcast. “Those scenes of him standing in front of the away end at Boro, I just hope those scenes don’t come back to haunt him.

“They’re just not on the same page, are they? That has to change.”