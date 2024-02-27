Sheffield United rivals make stance clear on their manager amid relegation threat

Sheffield United's struggles continued on Sunday when they were denied them an important result on the road in their latest Premier League outing. The Blades were dealt a slim 1-0 defeat by Wolves, who recently caused upset to Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Manchester City.

As things stand in the table, Chris Wilder's side remain rooted to the bottom of the pack with just 13 points on the board. Last season's Championship runners-up have been stuck inside the relegation zone since September.

The Blades are level on 13 points with Burnley, while Luton Town sit in 18th, looking to close the gap on the likes of Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Everton, who were recently handed a boost in their survival chances by seeing four points from their recent deduction reinstated.

As things stand, both Sheffield United and Burnley are 11 points behind 17th-placed Forest, and the latest odds have them both down as the favourites to be relegated at the end of the season. Both managers are facing the pressure to keep their sides afloat in the Premier League and the looming question of whether they will be sacked continues to raise its head.

However, The Athletic has reported that Burnley have 'no plans to part ways' with Vincent Kompany, even with their ever-growing concerns of facing the drop at the end of the season. The Clarets are currently only above the Blades on goal difference, having won, drawn and lost the same amount of games so far.

Burnley's last outing saw them handed a 3-0 defeat by Crystal Palace after going down to ten men, extending their winless run across all competitions to nine matches. But despite their worrying form, the club's hierarchy is said to be behind Kompany, who guided the club to promotion and a stunning 101-point Championship title in his first season in charge.