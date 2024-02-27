Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anel Ahmedhodzic's best display of the season so far, at Wolves on Sunday, saw the Sheffield United captain look much more like his old self and also hinted that he may be about to turn the corner in terms of his individual form. The Bosnian was earmarked as one player that would take to life in the Premier League with ease but he has not found it as comfortable as many expected.

A mainstay of the defence that conceded the most goals at the 25-game mark in Premier League history, Ahmedhodzic was handed the United captain's armband after Chris Wilder's Bramall Lane return and his display against the lively threats of Pedro Neto, Mario Lemina and Co. looked much more assured. It also came from a more familiar position of right centre-half, having operated largely centrally since the loss of John Egan last year, after Mason Holgate's suspension forced something of a defensive reshuffle at Molineux.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was an excellent touch to divert the ball over the bar with Lemina poised to score and a good show of pace to get back and snuff out the danger as Neto looked to break clear, either side of a flicked header from Pablo Sarabia that settled the game. He will need to maintain the same performance levels next Monday, when title-chasing Arsenal come to Bramall Lane, but the display led to the inevitable question of whether Ahmedhodzic is more suited to playing on the right of a back three than as its central point.

He has impressed in both positions before, taking the Championship by storm as an attacking centre-back last season but also impressing in the middle in an FA Cup clash against top-flight giants Spurs with Egan suspended. And, as manager Wilder revealed on Sunday, the 24-year-old - who was linked with a move away from Bramall Lane in January and could be sold in the summer, sees his future at the heart of defence. "His best position, as far as he's concerned, the one he wants to play, is the middle one," Wilder said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He sees his future there, as a right-sided centre-half in a two, and he can play in a three. I always remember a game where he played Tottenham last season in the FA Cup and he was incredible as a central centre-half. What you're asking for at this level is for every player to produce their top performances, and your big players to produce really big performances more than not.