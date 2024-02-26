Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United supporters will be keeping a close eye on legal developments next week when their relegation rivals Nottingham Forest begin their defence against a Premier League charge for breaching financial rules. The Blades are bottom of the Premier League table and saw their survival chances worsen today with confirmation that Everton's 10-point deduction had been reduced to six on appeal.

That decision saw Everton move up to 15th in the table and Forest drop to fourth bottom. Defeat at Wolves on Sunday left United eight points adrift of safety but they are now 11 off Forest, with their significantly worse goal difference making the gap effectively 12 points with as many games left to play in the season. Everton have been charged with another breach of profit and sustainability rules, along with Forest, and both cases will be dealt with by separate independent commissions.

Forest's hearing will be held next week, on March 7 and 8, with a decision expected in April - and Nuno's side set to travel to Bramall Lane for a potentially-crunch clash soon after, on May 4. Speaking today about Everton's appeal and subsequent effect on his side's standing in the table, Nuno said: "I understand that you're going to ask a lot of things about this but I cannot tell you much.

"My job is to prepare the team, to focus on what we have to do. Regarding the hearing and the decision, we are waiting. There are people in the club that are taking care of that. So these questions are not appropriate for me."

Forest have enlisted renowned sports lawyer Nick De Marco KC and his legal team to assist their defence against the Premier League charge, with their sale of homegrown star Brennan Johnson to Spurs - and its timing - a key issue. The three-year financial period in question included two seasons in the Championship for Forest, meaning they were only allowed a permitted loss of £61m rather than £105m.