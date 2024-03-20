Whether or not Sheffield United can pull off a minor miracle and survive in the Premier League in the final 10 matches of their campaign, a big summer looms at Bramall Lane as Chris Wilder looks to mastermind the second big Blades revolution of his managerial career. As many as 19 players could walk away at the end of the season while a big sale will also be necessary to plug the financial deficit if United are relegated.
But a number of young starlets are signed to long-term deals ensuring at least a bit of security for the Blades in that department. With that in mind we looked at 17 players who could leave or stay at Bramall Lane next season - who would you like to keep?
1. Wes Foderingham
United had initially hoped to keep the goalkeeper at Bramall Lane after opening talks over a new contract earlier in the season but boss Chris Wilder appeared to grow frustrated and instead signed Ivo Grbic as United’s new No.1 in January. Foderingham subsequently made it clear he has little appetite to stick around as a No.2, with all signs pointing towards a pointing of the ways in the summer
2. Mason Holgate
One of United’s cohort of loans, Holgate’s United career so far has seen a 5-0 debut defeat and a horror red card in another loss by the same scoreline sandwiched between an impressive win at Luton and he will hope for better in the final 10 games of the season. His versatility would make him a decent transfer option and Everton likely wouldn’t stand in his way but his salary at Goodison Park would be a problem for United to match, even if they stayed in the Premier League Photo: Paul Harding/Getty Images
3. Rhian Brewster
A lad who can’t catch a break, suffering another hamstring injury soon after a promising display at Wolves and we probably won’t see him again this season. With a year left on his deal after the summer United would ordinarily probably look to cash in but there remains real belief amongst coaching staff that Brewster can still turn his United career around, so I’d expect him to be spearheading the attack next season Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images
4. Cameron Archer
As covered extensively already in these pages, Archer goes back to Villa if United drop back to the Championship in the summer for a pre-agreed price that essentially means United have paid a chunky loan fee for the England U21 man. Even if United do avoid the drop Villa have the right to buy him back, just at a higher price Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.