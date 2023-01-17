Sheffield United rivals Blackburn Rovers join 'six-figure' race for Serie A linked Scotland star

One of Sheffield United’s rivals for promotion from the Championship are stepping up their bd to close the gap on the Blades by attempting to bring in one of Scotland’s more sought-after players.

Blackburn Rovers are reportedly joining the hunt for Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous as they try to revitalise a challenge for automatic promotion that has faltered in recent weeks.

A 4-0 defeat to Rotherham United on Saturday saw Rovers overtaken by Watford and Middlesbrough – albeit the latter on goal difference – and moove down to fifth in the table having held onto third for a large part of the campaign so far.

Ryan Porteous of Hibernian is the subject of a bid from Sheffield United's Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Boss Jon Dahl Tomasson will have also been concerned by the number of goals his side have been conceding too – 13 in their last six in all competitions – hence the move to bolster his defence.

Reports in Scotland suggest that Rovers have made a ‘six-figure’ bid for Scotland international Porteous who had loosely been linked with Rangers, though there has been genuine interest from Italians Udinese and French outfit Toulouse.

Porteous’ manager, former Barnsley and Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has been resigned to losing the defender for some time and previously expressed his hope that a move to the Championship would come about.

“I would personally prefer to see him go down south,” said Johnson last month. “It gets him in a different market and out the way because I like him. If I didn’t think he was any good I’d be happy for him to be playing for one of our rivals. But, if I was his advisor I would tell him ‘you have got to continue to try and be the best player you can be’.”