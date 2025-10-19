Jaïro Riedewald made his Sheffield United debut from the bench against Watford on Saturday.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New signing Jaïro Riedewald has admitted Chris Wilder instructed him to offer extra support to Sheffield United’s defence ahead of him making his debut in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Watford at Bramall Lane.

After joining the club on a free transfer on Friday, the 29-year-old, who has signed a short-term deal until January, stepped off the bench in the second half with a little over 20 minutes left on the clock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Crystal Palace man, who was released by Belgian club Royal Antwerp during the summer, replaced Djibril Soumaré, meaning he slotted straight into midfield. His versatile profile means he is capable of playing in the engine room, at centre-back or at left-back.

After Wilder, during Friday’s pre-match press conference, confirmed Riedewald had been added to his squad to add more experience to United’s midfield options, it was no surprise to see him slot into the role Soumaré had vacated and provide a sense of defensive nous in the engine room.

Brought on to keep things neat and tidy as United attempted to preserve their one-goal lead, Riedewald has opened up on what Wilder asked him to do as he prepared to come on for his very first Championship appearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Riedewald reveals Wilder’s message

“I think Djibril was a little bit injured or fatigued so he (Wilder) just told me to be disciplined and stay in front of the defence,” Riedewald told SUTV. “They had a lot of possession, they came in with a lot of attacking players and long balls.

“My task was to be in front of Ben [Mee] and Macca [Mark McGuinness] to be extra security in front of the defence.”

Having contributed to United’s first home win of the season, Riedewald is now hoping they can build on that victory this week. United face two trips to Lancashire in the space of just 72 hours, visiting Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night before travelling to Deepdale to face Preston North End on Friday.

Riedewald added: “We have to recover quick as a group and focus on the next game. Luckily we started this three-game week with three points and hopefully we can get six or nine.”