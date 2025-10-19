Jaïro Riedewald made his Sheffield United debut from the bench in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Watford.

New Sheffield United recruit Jaïro Riedewald has refused to rule out the possibility of staying at Bramall Lane beyond January after making his debut in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Watford.

The former Crystal Palace man joined the club on Friday, signing a short-term deal in January, after being invited to the club’s Shirecliffe training base to try and earn himself a contract. He was available as a free agent after leaving Belgian club Royal Antwerp during the summer.

Blades manager Chris Wilder wasted no time in offering the Dutchman, 29, his first taste of Championship football, introducing him from the bench with a little over 20 minutes remaining.

He took up residency in midfield, providing an extra layer of protection for United’s three-man defence, ensuring they did enough to secure their first home win of the season. Riedewald had 12 touches of the ball and completed 100 per cent of his attempted passes.

Riedewald opens up on United switch

Opening up on how he has settled in at Bramall Lane, Riedewald, speaking to SUTV, said: "I came in last week, met the group and did a few tests here and there fitness wise. I was very keen on joining this team.

"It's a very good group with two Dutch players, and they helped me as well in the first few days.

"I have earned the contract up until January, so for me, it is important to get match-fit, get the minutes in and, most importantly, help the club get the points. We will then see what happens afterwards."

With the whole situation having escalated at a decent pace, Riedewald was delighted to bring his first week at Bramall Lane to an end with all three points.

"It was a good experience,” he added, reflecting on his Blades debut. “To be fair, the nine or ten days that I have been here, they have been pretty good.

"It's a good squad, the coaching staff, physios, everybody, has been welcoming from the first day I was here.

"To be here at Bramall Lane, with the fans, seeing the fans, and being on the pitch with three points is just the perfect ending of this week."