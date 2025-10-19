Jaïro Riedewald stepped off the bench in the second half of Sheffield United’s 1-0 win over Watford on Saturday.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder was pleased with new signing Jaïro Riedewald’s contribution after he stepped off the bench to make his debut in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Watford at Bramall Lane.

Fresh from joining the club on Friday, the former Crystal Palace man, who has signed a short-term contract deal until January, was introduced with just over 20 minutes remaining, replacing Djibril Soumaré.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dutchman slotted into United’s midfield and was tasked with trying to help ease the pressure on the defence. He had 12 touches of the ball, completed each of his seven attempted passes and helped United remain organised as they clinched a first home win and first home clean sheet of the season.

Drafted in to try and add some balance and experience to United’s pool of midfield options, Wilder was satisfied with the 29-year-old’s first outing in United colours, insisting he did exactly what was expected of him.

Wilder gives verdict on Riedewald’s first United outing

Wilder, speaking to SUTV, said: "He was exactly how we wanted him to be and how we thought he would be. He gives us that calmness around the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He took passes when we needed to take it. I thought our game management late on was great.

"They chucked a few long-throws in the box. They have got some decent weapons, some really good players, who are talented individuals. I have worked there and they have got a lot of players who, individually, can hurt you."

United were without midfielders Tom Davies and Gustavo Hamer for the win over Javi Gracia’s side, meaning Riedewald will almost certainly get another opportunity to justify why the Blades have made the decision to draft him in when they travel to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night.