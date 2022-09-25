Brewster enters the fixture after scoring both of his country’s goals during last week’s win over Italy in Pescara, with Tommy Doyle and James McAtee, both on loan with United from Manchester City, also named in the squad which travelled to Abruzzo.

On target three times in his final seven outings for Paul Heckingbottom’s side last term, before undergoing hamstring surgery, Brewster has yet to find the back of the net for the Championship leaders since recovering.

Sheffield United's Rhian Brewster could start for England under-21's against Germany at Bramall Lane: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

The 22-year-old, United’s record signing following a £23.5m move from Liverpool 23 months ago, recently insisted he is “certain” that run will “end soon.”

Currie, who was capped by England at youth, under-23 and senior level, told The Star: “All Rhian needs is a consistent series of starts and he’ll start putting them away regularly. He’s a player, he’s got the ability to do that and, when he had that run not so long back, it was no surprise to see him do it.”

Brewster is competing for a starting role in United’s attack with Oli McBurnie, who has scored four times in his five outings, Senegal’s Iliman Ndiaye, Billy Sharp and Reda Khadra - who features in the Germany squad.

“You can’t question or criticise what’s happening at all,” Currie added. “So Rhian has got to force his way in and stay there. I’m delighted to see him score those goals for England.”