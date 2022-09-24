Stuart McCall, the Championship leaders’ assistant manager, insisted the centre-forward always had the ability to become a hit at Bramall Lane after completing a £20m move from Swansea City.

But, echoing Paul Heckingbottom’s claim that McBurnie was “too talented” not to come good eventually, McCall believes a lack of regular first team football, coupled with illness and injuries, was responsible for the miserable run of form which saw the 26-year-old go nearly 12 months without finding the back of the net before breaking that duck at Luton Town last month.

“All Oli needed was a proper run,” McCall said. “That’s something he’d not had for ages. He’s a quality player, everyone in the game knows that. But for a number of different reasons, he just couldn’t get a consistent run in the side and that obviously has an effect.”

Signed by Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder soon after he had steered United into the Premier League, McBurnie effectively repaid his transfer fee by helping them finish ninth in the top-flight during their first season back at the highest level. But the following campaign proved chaotic, with Wilder departing amid a difference of opinion with the board of directors before United were relegated with six matches to spare. Often deployed as a targetman, despite forging his reputation at the Swansea.com Stadium as an all action striker, McBurnie was on target just once last term and missed the play-off semi-final defeat to Nottingham Forest with a foot problem.

Sheffield United's players celebrate Oli McBurnie's goal at Preston North End before the international break: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

Despite failing to be named in the Scotland squad for their latest round of Nations League fixtures, McBurnie could force his way back into Steve Clark’s plans if he continues to display the form which now makes him one of the first names on Heckingbottom’s team sheet.

His resurgence has also left United’s hierarchy with a decision to make, given that his contract is scheduled to expire at the end of the present campaign.

“We never had any doubts about Oli,” said McCall, himself a former Scotland international. “People are seeing how good he is.”

Stuart McCall (right) with Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Simon Bellis / Sportimage