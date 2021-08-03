Proof of vaccination, or a recent negative Covid-19 test, has been adopted as a condition of entry to major sporting events since coronavirus restrictions were eased last month.

But as things stand, there is no plan to adopt such methods at Bramall Lane – although the club appeared to reserve the right to change that, adding that “any changes to this policy will be communicated should the need arise.”

Facemasks are also no longer mandatory at Bramall Lane, although the club are advising their use, and hand sanitising stations will be stationed around the ground for supporters to use.

“Sheffield United is looking forward to welcoming Blades fans back to Bramall Lane for Saturday's Sky Bet Championship opener,” a United statement read.

“The club will be considering Government and EFL guidelines with regards to safety measures. Supporters should note that there is no requirement to provide a Covid-19 passport or anything equivalent, any changes to this policy will be communicated should the need arise.

Sheffield United fans don't have to wear facemasks when they return to Bramall Lane this weekend, but the club is encouraging their use (Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

“Whilst social distancing measures have been removed, we politely ask that all supporters are respectful and considerate towards others whose circumstances may differ to their own.