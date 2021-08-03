Players and staff have performed the gesture before kick-off at games for over a year, with United and Aston Villa the first to adopt it when the game restarted after the Covid-19 pandemic.

David McGoldrick, the United striker, was later revealed to have been instrumental in the move to show a simple anti-racism message for a few seconds before kick-off, which has still become a divisive issue in modern society.

The home secretary, Priti Patel, appeared to describe taking the knee as “gesture politics” and suggested England fans had the right to boo their players for taking a stand against racism before games.

Although it is yet unclear whether United will continue to take the knee ahead of their games this coming season, the EFL have reaffirmed their support for those clubs that will do so.

“Ahead of the weekend’s opening round of League fixtures, the EFL is reaffirming its support to any player(s) and staff who wish to take the knee during the 2021/22 season,” an EFL statement read.

“For over a year, players have made the personal choice to perform this simple act of protest against racism and inequality, helping shine a light on these issues in society and continue a conversation that has been heard across the world.

David McGoldrick and George Baldock of Sheffield United take the knee before kick-off: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“The impact of football on and off the pitch is unquestionable. We know first-hand how it can change communities and societies for the better. And where players choose to take the knee to oppose discrimination, they have support from the league.

“Players have repeatedly said their protest is not about ideology or political affiliations and we ask that any player that wishes to express themselves in this way are respected.”

Trevor Birch, the former chief executive of United who now holds a similar role at the EFL, added: “The EFL takes the issue of tackling racism and discrimination, in all its forms, very seriously, but we must always strive to do more. That is why we commissioned an independent research on the issue of anti-discrimination on a matchday to help inform our approach.

“We have heard the message from players who wish to take the knee loud and clear, and they have the EFL’s support. Likewise, we support any individuals who take a stand against prejudice in other ways, and we must show respect and support to our clubs and players whichever way they choose.

“Both within the EFL and across the wider game we are committed to working collectively as we are stronger when we all work together against discrimination.

“The message is clear – prejudice and abuse – whether in the street, in the stadium or online has no place in society - and the EFL will not accept it.