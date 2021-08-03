United were backed by over 3,000 fans at the Keepmoat, their first away following in 17 months because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and a healthy crowd will gather at Bramall Lane for the first time since March 2020 when the Blades kick off their new season at home to Birmingham City.

And Jokanović told The Star: “I didn't have this kind of experience before when I coached in England, bringing this amount of people to the stadium for an away game.

"The support was amazing. We really want to perform in front of them and this is a signal that they want to be with us and support us. I hope I will soon have the opportunity of working in front of a full Bramall Lane.

“It has made me more excited for that, of course. Especially now we are able to put this past year behind us.”

United were forced to play games behind closed doors after the Covid-19 pandemic caused the suspension of the 2019/20 season, and struggled badly without the support of their fans. After being in the running for a place in Europe when the Premier League was suspended, United were relegated last season after finishing bottom of the table. Jokanović, the former Watford and Fulham chief, officially began work at United on July 1.