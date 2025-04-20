Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United retain big promotion belief ahead of Burnley “showdown” as Rob Holding typifies Blades mentality

Sheffield United travel to Burnley tomorrow as outsiders for automatic promotion from the Championship but, defender Rob Holdings has insisted, retaining belief that they can still gatecrash the top two places in the last few games of the season. The Blades travel to Turf Moor five points behind joint-top Burnley, with just three games remaining.

The Blades simply have to find a way to overcome Scott Parker’s side if they are to regain the Premier League place they surrendered so meekly last season without navigating the choppy waters of the play-offs, but that is much easier said than done considering Burnley have not lost on home soil all season.

As boss Chris Wilder reminded after Friday’s win over Cardiff City, however, football games are not won or lost on past records or home advantage and when the Blades bus snakes over the Pennines, it will be buoyed by a confidence and belief from those on board it.

“It’s going to be a tough game, we know that,” admitted Rob Holding, the defender who came in from the cold after Jack Robinson suffered a hamstring issue that restricted him to the bench against the Bluebirds.

“There’s a reason that us, them and Leeds are all at the top on the points that we’re on. So there are three good teams there and in the Championship, anything can happen. No-one would have had their money on us losing three games in a row, so hopefully something can go our way and if we just keep doing our job, we’ll see what happens.

“After three losses, we needed a bounce-back game, we needed to win and just get that self-belief again. So hopefully that’s put a bit of pressure on Burnley when they see us back to what we’ve been doing best all season and winning. And yeah, it’s going to be a showdown at Turf Moor.”

Asked if the United dressing room still believes that they can make a late run for the top two, Holding admitted: “Yeah, there has to be that belief. If you don’t go in believing you can win games, you’re never going to win games.

“So we go into every game thinking we’re going to win it, and we all know what we need to do to win it. And it’ll be the same on Monday. We’re going to go in there with full belief that we can get the result.”

Holding will be assessed ahead of the trip to Turf Moor after making way with a few minutes to go against City on a rare start, following a period in exile at Crystal Palace. He made only his second Blades start against Omer Riza’s side on Friday but showed enough to impress many Unitedites who called for him to retain his place for the rest of the regular campaign, and whatever may lie beyond.

Rob Holding’s Sheffield United promotion target ahead of Burnley clash

“I keep working every day at the training ground, and the gaffer has been great,” Wilder said. “It’s just nice to be around the first-team environment again and enjoying the run-in that we’ve got. I said at Luton that if I can come in and make an impact for the team - be it for the last five minutes to see out games or to start like tonight - then that’s exactly what I’ll do.

“[Promotion] would be great. In my career, I’ve had one relegation from the Championship when I first broke through at Bolton. So to cancel that out with a promotion with Sheffield United, that would be great.”