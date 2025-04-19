Spot a Sheffield United supporter you know in these 18 great pics from Cardiff City win as boss hails backing

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 19th Apr 2025, 15:16 BST

Spot a Sheffield United supporter you know in these 18 great photos from Cardiff win

On the eve of Sheffield United’s return to Bramall Lane after three successive defeats, Chris Wilder admitted that he was unsure what the reception for him and his players would be. As they got back on the horse with a 2-0 victory over struggling Cardiff City, he needn’t have worried.

The Blades supporters showed they were still fully behind their players, with Wilder admitting afterwards they had more than played their part in victory. “I've got to say, the supporters were outstanding today,” he said. “I've just been asked a question about a nervousness in the ground, but I thought they did their utmost to make that shirt light.”

As ever our photographers were on hand to capture some great photos of Unitedites cheering on their side - see if you can spot anyone you know in our latest fan gallery, or maybe even yourself...

