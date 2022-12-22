Sheffield United have reiterated their warning to supporters hoping to attend their Championship clash against Coventry City at Bramall Lane, after confirming all available tickets for the Boxing Day fixture have now sold out.

After the recent decision to stop selling matchday tickets on the Kop, after issues with supporters not sitting in their allocated seats were raised by the relevant safety authorities, plus the usual increase rise in demand for tickets for one of the most anticipated games on the football calendar, United confirmed that every available ticket for the game has been snapped up.

Play-off chasing City are also expected to bring a good following despite the usual issues with public transport. United go into the game second in the table and looking to build on Monday’s victory at Wigan.

A statement re-issued by the Blades today encouraged fans not to travel to the game without a ticket. “A reminder to all Blades fans that all available tickets for our home game on Boxing Day against Coventry City have completely sold out,” it read. “Supporters are strongly advised not to travel to the game without a valid match ticket.”

Depending on the number of tickets which will remain unsold on the Kop, the news means United could be on course to break the 30,000 barrier once again this season. After topping the Championship attendance table last season, United fans have again turned out in their droves this time around to back Paul Heckingbottom’s side – although they have been knocked off the top spot by Sunderland, whose own supporters are enjoying a return to Championship football after a lengthy spell in League One.

