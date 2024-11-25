Sheffield United repeating successful transfer trick as Tyrese Campbell seizes opportunity following Stoke City exit

Sheffield United have had some real success in recent history of signing players with a point to prove - and another in that bracket, Tyrese Campbell, has been inspired this season. The striker, still only 24 years of age, had to bide his time for a consistent chance in the Blades side but has certainly took it, scoring four goals in his last five games.

One of them was the winner in the Steel City derby against Wednesday before the international break and he picked up where he left off after it, netting with his first touch of the ball at Coventry City on Saturday to put the Blades 1-0 ahead. Campbell’s conversion rate is even more impressive than his goals-to-games ratio, scoring with four of his last five shots on target, although he is touch-and-go for tomorrow’s clash with Oxford United with a tight hamstring.

Blades boss Chris Wilder isn’t shy to sign a player he feels has been underappreciated elsewhere and can be improved, with David McGoldrick - on a free after leaving Ipswich Town - a notable example with the likes of John Fleck and Leon Clarke also playing Premier League football with the Blades having joined in League One. On his early form Campbell looks like another stroke of genius recruitment and after a tumultuous time at Stoke City, the former Manchester City youngster is right at home at Bramall Lane.

“I suppose the boy's the best person to speak to on that,” said Wilder, asked why Campbell has reacted so well to his management. “But he was a player we were interested in a few years ago and we keep our eyes on those types of players as well. He was available on a free transfer and our remit at the start of the season was small fees, loans and frees so he fit in that category.

“We've shown him a bit of love, shown him a bit of direction but from my point of view it's what we try and do, getting the best out of players. Every manager has to maximise that and get the best out of any single player and a group. I believe a lot of credit goes to the boy in terms of him getting his act together and getting himself fit, working away from the lights and doing what he needed to do because he wasn't in great shape physically.

“And I don't blame him for that because training on your own is difficult. He worked extremely hard and he's been patient but there's definitely a talent there. I was impressed from the first time I spoke to him. I met him in a hotel in Manchester, with his agent and I walked away incredibly impressed by his attitude. He's a good kid from a footballing family and he sees this as a massive opportunity for him. And he's definitely impressing everybody, myself and the players and most importantly the supporters with what he's producing. And if we can keep him fit then we've got a really good player on our hands.”