Brutal Sheffield United injury news and return dates ahead of Arsenal as 9 updates given

A look at Sheffield United's concerning injury list - but Chris Wilder has been boosted by two positive updates

By Charlie Bennett
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 2nd Mar 2024, 07:00 GMT

Sheffield United are up against it - and their Premier League challenge does not get much easier. Title hopefuls Arsenal arrive at Bramall Lane in rampant form having brutally put Newcastle United to the sword on Monday. Desperate for points, the Blades must withstand the Gunners’ onslaught before launching an assault of their own.

United sit 11 points adrift from safety and, to put it bluntly, are running out of time. Wins must come fast if they are to survive relegation. Many are already writing off Chris Wilder’s men but they are not out of it yet despite a crippling injury crisis. The Star has profiled the treatment table situation as well as possible return dates for crocked stars.

Lowe - yet to start a game since December 16 - has recently undergone surgery on an ankle injury and will miss the rest of the season. A huge blow for United. Predicted return: August

1. Max Lowe - Ankle

Lowe - yet to start a game since December 16 - has recently undergone surgery on an ankle injury and will miss the rest of the season. A huge blow for United. Predicted return: August

Jebbison has not kicked a ball all season as he battles an unconfirmed illness. A shame as he could have enjoyed a fruitful season. Predicted return: Unknown

2. Daniel Jebbison - Illness

Jebbison has not kicked a ball all season as he battles an unconfirmed illness. A shame as he could have enjoyed a fruitful season. Predicted return: Unknown

Wilder confirmed the defender will have done "remarkably well" to play before the season finishes. He may return for the final stretch. Predicted return: May

3. John Egan - Foot

Wilder confirmed the defender will have done “remarkably well” to play before the season finishes. He may return for the final stretch. Predicted return: May

He is also targeting a comeback after the international break. Ben Slimane has not made the expected impact following his move last summer. Predicted return: March 30 (vs Fulham)

4. Anid Ben Slimane - Hamstring

He is also targeting a comeback after the international break. Ben Slimane has not made the expected impact following his move last summer. Predicted return: March 30 (vs Fulham)

