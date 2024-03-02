Sheffield United are up against it - and their Premier League challenge does not get much easier. Title hopefuls Arsenal arrive at Bramall Lane in rampant form having brutally put Newcastle United to the sword on Monday. Desperate for points, the Blades must withstand the Gunners’ onslaught before launching an assault of their own.

United sit 11 points adrift from safety and, to put it bluntly, are running out of time. Wins must come fast if they are to survive relegation. Many are already writing off Chris Wilder’s men but they are not out of it yet despite a crippling injury crisis. The Star has profiled the treatment table situation as well as possible return dates for crocked stars.