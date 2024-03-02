Sheffield United are up against it - and their Premier League challenge does not get much easier. Title hopefuls Arsenal arrive at Bramall Lane in rampant form having brutally put Newcastle United to the sword on Monday. Desperate for points, the Blades must withstand the Gunners’ onslaught before launching an assault of their own.
United sit 11 points adrift from safety and, to put it bluntly, are running out of time. Wins must come fast if they are to survive relegation. Many are already writing off Chris Wilder’s men but they are not out of it yet despite a crippling injury crisis. The Star has profiled the treatment table situation as well as possible return dates for crocked stars.
1. Max Lowe - Ankle
Lowe - yet to start a game since December 16 - has recently undergone surgery on an ankle injury and will miss the rest of the season. A huge blow for United. Predicted return: August
2. Daniel Jebbison - Illness
Jebbison has not kicked a ball all season as he battles an unconfirmed illness. A shame as he could have enjoyed a fruitful season.
Predicted return: Unknown
3. John Egan - Foot
Wilder confirmed the defender will have done “remarkably well” to play before the season finishes. He may return for the final stretch.
Predicted return: May
4. Anid Ben Slimane - Hamstring
He is also targeting a comeback after the international break. Ben Slimane has not made the expected impact following his move last summer.
Predicted return: March 30 (vs Fulham)