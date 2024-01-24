Roy Hodgson, Manager of Crystal Palace looks dejected during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium on January 20, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

One of Sheffield United's relegation rivals have reportedly identified two managers to potentially take over ahead of a critical week for the current boss.

Palace have picked up just two league wins since October, are five points outside of the bottom three and showing little sign of turning around their dreadful form.

The pressure has been increasing on boss Roy Hodgson with supporters becoming ever more frustrated by results and performances as Palace slipped down the table. Recent reports have suggested that with no match this weekend due to their being knocked out of the FA Cup in the third round to Everton, Tuesday's clash with Sheffield United at Selhurst Park is a must win for the former England manager.

Speculation has gone so far as to suggest that, should Palace lose to United, Hodgson is out and two currently out-of-work bosses will be approached in an attempt to stave off relegation from the top flight.

The Mirror have reported that Julen Lopetegui or Steve Cooper are the two names being considered if the axe was to fall on Hodgson, whose contract ends at the club at the completion of this season.

Lopetegui has been out of work since dramatically leaving Wolves just before the start of this current season apparently following a fall-out with the club's hierarchy over the availability of transfer funds.

Cooper meanwhile, was sacked by fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest in December and replaced by Nuno Espirito Santo after leading the club back to the top flight and keeping Forest in the division last season.

Banners reading “wasted potential on and off the pitch, weak decisions taking us backwards” and “no shared vision, no structured plan” were raised by Palace fans during their 5-0 defeat to Arsenal at the weekend.