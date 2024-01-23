Crystal Palace manager's job could hinge on Sheffield United result after chairman's "constructive criticism"
Roy Hodgson is expected to keep his place in the Crystal Palace dugout for the Eagles' next game against Sheffield United - but anything other than a positive result against the Blades could see the former England manager shown the door. Palace have won one of their last 12 games and were hammered 5-0 by Arsenal in their last game.
The Guardian have reported that chairman Steve Parish "seriously considered" sacking Hodgson in the wake of that defeat, but the manager is set to remain at Selhurst Park ahead of the home game against United next Tuesday. In talks between the pair Parish is said to have offered "constructive criticism" to Hodgson about Palace's form after they slipped to 15th in the Premier League table, just five points clear of third-bottom Luton Town having played a game more.
Steve Cooper and Graham Potter, who was seen at the Arsenal game, would be amongst the candidates to replace 76-year-old Hodgson, whose contract expires in the summer. Speaking after the Arsenal defeat, Hodgson deflected questions about his future to the decision-makers of his boyhood club. "That's a question for them, isn't it?" he said.
"But if you're asking me if I've ever felt a lack of support from them, then the answer is no. I think they've been good, but I mean now in [the] situation that you're obviously discussing, in this scenario you're envisaging, that's going to be a question for them. When a team isn't doing as well as it should be doing, someone needs to be held responsible, and that's the manager."