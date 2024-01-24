Sheffield United look to be on the verge of announcing their second signing of the January transfer window. The Blades have already bagged Ben Brereton Diaz from Villarreal on loan this month and it seems they've returned to the La Liga market to plug what has been a problem position this season.

Having seen his side ship 51 Premier League goals this season, Chris Wilder has been keen to strengthen his options between the sticks and while several names have been linked with a switch to Bramall Lane, it seems the manager has his man. Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Ivo Grbic has agreed to join the Blades and it looks set to be completed imminently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Spanish outlets El Desmarque and AS, via Sport Witness, Grbic has been given permission to miss training in Madrid to finalise his move to South Yorkshire. The report claims Grbic is in England and he is expected to bring his three-and-a-half year stint with Atletico to close.

The Croatian has made just 14 appearances for the club in that time, having spent most of his spell in the Spanish capital deputising for established number one Jan Oblak. As such, he'll be keen to get his career back on track at Bramall Lane and pick up the game time he needs in order to claim a spot in Croatia's Euro 2024 squad this summer.

He is expected to compete with Wes Foderingham for the number one spot over the second half of the Premier League season and Wilder will be hoping his arrival at the club will be enough to shore up what has been an extremely leaky backline.

Grbic started his career with his hometown club Hajduk Split before making the move to NK Lokomotiva in 2018. After two years there, he made the switch to Atletico, where he had no doubt hoped to take his career to the next level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad