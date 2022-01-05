Sheffield United relaxed about Morgan Gibbs-White situation after youngster returns to Wolves for treatment

The forward damaged his knee in the first half of United’s win away at Fulham last time out and although he played on initially, he didn’t reappear for the second half of United’s impressive 1-0 win.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom admitted that the injury would have kept him out of the Blades’ New Year’s Day clash with Middlesbrough, which was eventually postponed because of Covid-19 cases in the Boro camp, and Gibbs-White has reported back to his parent club for treatment.

That has sparked fear in some quarters of the United fanbase that Gibbs-White will be brought back to Molineux early, with his loan agreement containing a clause allowing Wolves to recall him this month.

But the youngster returning to Wolves’ training facility is not thought to be a precursor to that happening.

That isn’t to say that it definitely won’t at some point this month, especially considering Gibbs-White’s excellent form for the Blades since signing on loan earlier this season.

In recent days, Bruno Lage has recalled Ryan Giles from Cardiff City and Dion Sanderson from Birmingham City as he attempts to plot a course through the second half of the season.

Morgan Gibbs-White has been in inspired form this season after joining Sheffield United on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

But as things stand, indications from the Midlands are that Gibbs-White will be allowed to see out the remainder of the season in South Yorkshire. Injuries, suspensions or Covid-19 cases this month could alter that picture dramatically, but United boss Heckingbottom is thought to be relaxed about the situation.

“All I'll say is that we're really happy with him,” Heckingbottom said last week.

“He's happy with us and as far as we know, Wolves are happy with him being here. He's really enjoying his football; he's playing lots of minutes and we think we're good for him in terms of helping him improve and helping Wolves get that exposure for one of their best young players.