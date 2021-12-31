Sheffield United Transfers: Blades manager's positive update over future of Wolves loanee Morgan Gibbs-White

The England U21 international has been in fine form since joining the Blades on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this season, leading to speculation that he may be recalled to Molineux – especially as clubs look to protect themselves in the wake of mass fixture postponements due to Covid-19.

Despite admitting he still has received no indication of Wolves’ plans for their player – whose deal contains a clause allowing him to be recalled in January – Heckingbottom said: “All I'll say is that we're really happy with him.

“He's happy with us and as far as we know, Wolves are happy with him being here. He's really enjoying his football, he's playing lots of minutes and we think we're good for him in terms of helping him improve and helping Wolves get that exposure for one of their best young players.

Morgan Gibbs-White has been in inspired form this season after joining Sheffield United on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“We're really positive about it and we know Morgan is, so we can't see a reason why that will change.”

United fans won’t see Gibbs-White in action for a while yet, however. The forward was forced off at half-time in the Blades’ last outing away at Fulham and their prolonged break since has not allowed him to recover in time to face Middlesbrough on New Year’s Day.

United are hoping to play only their second game in a month against Chris Wilder’s side, after Covid-19 cases caused the postponement of their games against QPR, Preston North End and Hull City - and left Boro’s squad “decimated” in the words of their boss.

But the extended break has not allowed ample time for Gibbs-White to overcome the injury, with Heckingbottom confirming that the England U21 international will be out until mind-January at the earliest.

“Morgan is one we’ll be missing,” Heckingbottom said ahead of the Boro test.

“That’s a blow, but we’d never take a risk as he’s not our player.

“He’s had a scan and we know he’ll miss a couple of weeks.”