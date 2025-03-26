Chris Wilder addresses Sheffield United striker transfer decision after squad admission ahead of promotion run-in

Teenager Ryan One is having “a fabulous season” at Sheffield United, manager Chris Wilder has insisted, after rejecting the suggestion that the promising forward’s development has been stunted by not leaving on loan in the winter transfer window. One was widely expected to move on before the deadline, especially when United signed Tom Cannon and Ben Brereton Diaz, but remained at Bramall Lane after the window had shut.

He has not featured for the Blades since victory at Luton midway through last month but that hasn’t harmed his international ambitions, with the former Hamilton Academical forward being named as the captain of Scotland U21s for their 6-1 defeat to Iceland over this international break, scoring his country’s only goal.

There is a great deal of excitement about One’s potential in the future, with a host of top clubs both in this country and abroad constantly linked with a transfer move. United strengthened their position by handing the 18-year-old a new deal in August last year which runs until 2029, with Wilder insisting that he is “pushing and pushing” for a part in a striker group that also includes Kieffer Moore, Rhian Brewster and top scorer Tyrese Campbell.

“There will always be an eye on their development but we had to make sure we're not light, and we're in a good position,” said Wilder on his decision to keep One in the building. “Ryan's had a fabulous season, it's not all about going on loan. It's about how he develops, on and off the pitch. Training with these guys, these really good pros and going up against the likes of Rob Holding and Robbo [Jack Robinson] and Anel [Ahmedhodzic].

“He's pushing and pushing and he's got a part to play as they all have between now and the end of the season. It was good to have Femi [Seriki] back, and yet again the academy is doing outstandingly well and keeps producing players.”

Decisions on players’ futures are sensibly taken on a case-by-case basis, with United’s coaching staff making the call that the arrivals of Cannon and Brereton Diaz had pushed promising young forward Louie Marsh too far down the pecking order to justify keeping him at the club.

The Sheffield-born 20-year-old joined Fleetwood Town in League Two on deadline day last month, after signing a new three-and-a-half year deal at his boyhood club.

“There's a time, like we talked about with Marshy,” the Blades boss, whose side return to Championship action on Friday evening at home to Coventry City, added. “We didn't really see him breaking through this year, especially in the second part of the season when we brought in the likes of Tom and Ben, so there was an opportunity and he's out doing well at Fleetwood. That will only aid in developing his career.”