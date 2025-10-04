Sheffield United set for Chris Wilder boost v Hull City as Blades chief makes two changes for crunch clash

Chris Wilder is expected to retake his place on the touchline for Sheffield United’s trip to Hull City this afternoon after success in his appeal following his half-time red card earlier this week against Southampton. The Blades boss was set for a mandatory one-match ban after being sent to the stands against the Saints.

But Wilder signalled his intention to appeal any sanction that came his way in his pre-match press conference, after playing down the incident which saw him nonchelantly strike a stray ball in frustration but unintentionally see it fly into the stands.

After making peace with the fans concerned Wilder returned to the pitch to see a red card waiting for him from Adam Herczeg - one of a number of contentious decisions all evening that went against the Blades all evening as they lost 2-1.

And Wilder is expected to return to the touchline for this afternoon’s trip to the MKM Stadium, which sees United come up against four of their former players in Oli McBurnie, John Egan, John Lundstram and Regan Slater.

Wilder has shuffled his pack slightly in terms of team news, with Sam McCallum coming in for Harrison Burrows on the left flank and Alex Matos coming in for Tom Davies in midfield following his 70 minutes in midweek on his return from injury.

Blades: Cooper, Ogbene, Tanganga, McGuinness, Mee, McCallum, Peck, Matos, O’Hare, Hamer, Campbell. Subs: A. Davies, Bindon, Cannon, Ings, Burrows, Soumare, T. Davies, Barry, Seriki.

Slater comes in as one of four changes with McBurnie, Egan and Lundstram all on the Hull teamsheet against their former club.