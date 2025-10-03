Chris Wilder is wrestling with some intriguing selection dilemmas as he looks to lead Sheffield United to a morale-boosting result at Hull City tomorrow before the Blades sign off for another international break. United travel to Hull bottom of the table but with recent displays leading to a renewed sense of optimism.

The Blades were unfortunate not to come away from their home clash with Southampton in midweek with nothing after a late equaliser was ruled out, but they will have to keep former striker Oli McBurnie quiet to have a chance of a result.

The Scottish international is in red-hot form this season, scoring six goals and adding three assists in eight Championship games so far, but United will also be focusing on themselves and how they can tame Sergej Jakirović’s Tigers on home soil.

With that in mind we tasked our man to select the side he expects boss Wilder to send out in East Yorkshire ... has he got it just about right or would you do anything differently?

Michael Cooper The first name on the teamsheet in more sense than one. He hasn't consistently hit the heights he reached last season this time out but he is still without doubt United's first-choice goalkeeper

Femi Seriki Chieo Ogbene seems to have usurped him as United's first-choice right wing-back but for the third game of a three-game week, with an international camp coming up, I wonder if Wilder may err on the side of caution with his fitness

Japhet Tanganga Much in terms of United's backline will depend on how Ben Mee is physically, having played two full games in the space of a few days and preparing for a third in a week. If he's in the shape to go again then the back three basically picks itself, especially if Godfrey is still absent