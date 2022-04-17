Three days after being beaten at home for the first time since October, United will look to take another important step towards qualifying for the play-offs by beating Nigel Pearson’s side.

Sixth in the Championship table with four matches of the season remaining, United and their coaching staff analysed footage of the game at Bramall Lane over the weekend.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After bemoaning how they started the fixture, Heckingbottom has challenged United to immediately impose themselves on City and, with leading goalscorer Billy Sharp again in danger of missing-out, not cede control.

“There are things for us to go through but, as always, the focus is on the next game,” he said. “We are learning all the time. But one thing we do know is that we want to be getting in front and we want teams to be pushing against us, because they are behind.”

Having seen Iliman Ndiaye equalise in 90th minute following Lucas Joao’s opener, Heckingbottom has also raised another important matter with his squad after seeing Tom McIntyire immediately restore Reading’s advantage.

“We were a little too emotional,” he said. “We’ve got enough experience out there not to be like that and the lads know what is required, what is expected of them.”

Paul Heckingbottom takes his Sheffield United team to Bristol City: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“We’ve turned it into a sprint now,” Heckingbottom added. “But it’s one that we want to win and I’m expecting it to go right down to the wire.”