Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has a busy period ahead of him with a large number of his squad out of contract in the summer

Chris Wilder admitted he is "frustrated" that Sheffield United did not sign a couple of transfer targets in time for Sunday's Premier League return against West Ham United, with the Blades "really close" to making another breakthrough in the January market. The Blades have added only Ben Brereton Diaz to their squad so far this window, with less than a fortnight to go until the deadline.

Wilder is keen to add a new goalkeeper to his squad for the second half of the season and is also thought to have considered reinforcements in midfield, although the impending return to fitness of former Everton man Tom Davies could help in that regard. Speculation has been rife all week about the future of skipper Anel Ahmedhodzic, linked with Italian giants Napoli, although Wilder played down those reports and insisted that the player remains committed to United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on the subject of incoming players, ahead of Sunday's clash with David Moyes' Hammers, Wilder said: "I am, and we are, quite frustrated because we felt we could have got them in for the weekend. But the deadline was 12 o'clock today [Friday], so we've just missed out.

"But we've worked hard in identifying a couple of potential signings coming in before next week. I always knew it wasn't going to be a huge window in terms of numbers coming in. Two or three was our target and I believe we will reach our target. We've had to work hard as a football club to get them over the line. And hopefully we'll get the rewards for a lot of hard work that's gone into getting the players we want."

Asked how close United were to a breakthrough in the transfer market, Wilder said: "Really close. We've worked extremely hard at identifying them. It is a difficult window to work in. There hasn't been a great deal of business at the top end. Identifying players and loans as well. I think we all understood there weren't going to be any permanent ones and if they were they'd be really good deals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad