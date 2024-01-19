Chris Wilder addresses Anel Ahmedhodzic situation amid Sheffield United January transfer exit speculation
Anel Ahmedhodzic linked with Sheffield United transfer departure amid reported Napoli interest
Chris Wilder has addressed speculation linking his captain Anel Ahmedhodzic with a move away from Sheffield United in the January transfer window. The Bosnian's future has been the subject of much discussion this week amid rumours of a reported approach from Italian giants Napoli.
The centre-half was named captain for the first time in his career by Wilder soon after he returned to Bramall Lane last month and his departure would be a big blow to United's hopes of surviving in the Premier League this season. The 24-year-old is under contract until at least 2026, after signing a long-term deal when making the £4m move from Malmo back in 2022.
"I have spoken to Anel about it," said Wilder, ahead of Sunday's Premier League return against West Ham at Bramall Lane. "He is a grounded individual and he loves playing for Sheffield United. I don't think speculation is a bad thing. You'd rather be talked about than not talked about. It is speculation.
"I have not been told from above that there is a potential deal in the offing, it is noise. It always is in the transfer window and the player has to get his head down and get on with being a professional. Speculation shows he is a good player and players have to deal with that."
Wilder added that Ahmedhodzic is "totally committed" to United, "as you'll see on Sunday in his performance. He's a great competitor. There's been open dialogue between me and him. Good players attract speculation so with Anel it's business as usual in terms of him performing on Sunday."
Unlike the summer situations with Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge, who were sold after entering the final year of their contracts with the United hierarchy unwilling to risk them leaving for nothing, United are well protected in terms of Ahmedhodzic's contract and would hold out for a big fee if any of the player's potential suitors make a concrete proposal.
"We are protected," Wilder added. "We understand that we are in a position that if anybody comes in with a decent offer, that might be considered. That is the way 75 to 80 per cent of football clubs work. Nothing has been said from above and we are confident we can hold on to the players we have got. We need our best players for the second part of the season if we are going to get out of the position we are in.