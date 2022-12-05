Second in the table and three points behind leaders Burnley, Paul Heckingbottom’s side appear well positioned to contest promotion having already overcome a number of challenges this term.

Nevertheless, United are still far from the finished article. There are improvements to be made.

The Star’s James Shield identifies five things Heckingbottom’s squad must demonstrate in order to fulfil their potential. Other than the ability to retain Iliman Ndiaye’s services, following his recent exploits for Senegal, of course.

Progress in terms of injuries: Be it luck, the demands of the modern game, their midweek schedule or a combination of all three, United’s fitness record has been shocking this season. During the past 21 matches, people have been more surprised when Heckingbottom’s side have finished a game without collecting a fresh casualty than not. Champagne corks were popping in Cardiff last month when, having entered the match missing a dozen senior players through injury and illness, United revealed they would be returning to South Yorkshire without any more walking wounded in tow.

Yes, it’s brilliant that United have performed so well in such difficult circumstances. But they can’t be expected to keep on producing good results if so many people are absent. Especially over the Christmas and New Year period.

As well as using the past three weeks to work on the likes of Sander Berge, Max Lowe and Tommy Doyle, Heckingbottom and his coaching staff have also, fingers crossed, used the pause in the domestic fixture schedule to come up with some actionable solutions to this problem.

Get the best out of Reda Khadra: Heckingbottom, to his credit, has tried to persuade us otherwise. The player himself has said all of the right things too, whenever he’s been put up for interview. But let’s be honest, the German under-21 international’s time at Bramall Lane so far has been hugely disappointing. For both United and Khadra, who must feel sicker than if he’d eaten a bowl of dodgy sauerkraut.

Paul Heckingbottom, manager of Sheffield United, is preparing his team to face Huddersfield Town on Saturday: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

On loan from Brighton and Hove Albion, we all know how good Khadra can be. After all, he destroyed United during a similar spell with Blackburn Rovers last season during a forgettable afternoon at Ewood Park.

Khadra could be a hugely powerful weapon in United’s armoury. A real difference maker when matches get even tighter towards the end of the season. Providing he is given a proper role and then fulfils his side of the bargain by performing it well.

Continue developing James McAtee: Like Khadra, the young midfielder has the potential to be a genius. But at the moment, he’s flawed. Which is to be expected, given that this is his first proper season of senior football. The type of football, that is, where you have to physically fight for everything rather than condemning opponents to death by 10,000 passes. Which is exactly what he has spent the past couple of years doing in the youth teams of his parent club Manchester City.

Wonderfully gifted and smoother on the ball than a gallon of baby oil, McAtee will never be a midfield enforcer. But he does need to toughen up and, to his credit, this is something he clearly recognises. Like Khadra, he would benefit from being given a regular role in the team. Which might be difficult with Berge on his way back. But it’s a lovely problem to have.

Reda Khadra of Sheffield United, following his loan move from Brighton and Hove Albion: David Rogers/Getty Images

Work on new strategies: United aren’t one dimensional. But they aren't exactly shape shifters either. Which is fair enough, given that every club benefits from having an identity and a clear vision of how they want to play. People who talk about managers having no ‘Plan B’ have spent too long listening to blowhard pundits on television who think every goal is preventable and matches are played by robots. Better, surely, to spend your time trying to make sure ‘Plan A’ works?

But there will be moments in the past when United have to set up differently. Abandon their preferred 3-5-2 system and rein in those overlapping centre-halves. When they’ve done this at the start of games over the past few months, it’s not always been a smooth transition. During fixtures has never been an issue. But they’ve got to get better at doing this from the off.

Demonstrate worth of new training surface: Chris Wilder banged on about it. So did Slavisa Jokanovic. But it was only when Heckingbottom carried on doing the same, soon after taking charge last November, that United stopped pretending his predecessors were simply whinging and admitted the pitches at the Randox Health Academy simply weren’t up to scratch. Initially the new one they subsequently agreed to install was supposed to be ready for pre-season. It wasn’t. But it is now, with pictures of the completed project recently being published on the club’s official website. Clearly United are proud of the project.

Although a new complex is required eventually, particularly if they’re serious about gaining category one academy status, United’s coaching staff will welcome the prospect of being able to work on a surface which replicates the one they use at Bramall Lane. It should also decrease the number of injuries they suffer too and mean they can prepare for matches wearing football rather than wellington boots. Now folk will want to see the investment was worth it.

On-loan from Manchester City, James McAtee of Sheffield United runs with the ball: David Rogers/Getty Images