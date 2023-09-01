Paul Heckingbottom says Sheffield United are in a position where they are “ready to go” on the transfer front ahead of tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline. The Blades boss hopes to make two new signings ahead of the closing of the window, to add to the nine new faces who have already joined this summer.

Defender Luke Thomas became the latest yesterday, after Ben Osborn joined Max Lowe and Rhys Norrington-Davies on the sidelines with what appears to be a relatively-seious groin injury. That has seen one of Heckingbottom’s two domestic loan slots taken up, but the Blades are continuing to look abroad for fresh talent.

The priority remains attacking players, with loans the most likely route. Manchester City man James McAtee, the former loanee who helped United into the Premier League last season, is a top target of Heckingbottom while Facundo Pellistri, of Manchester United, had previously been idenfitied as a potential alternative but is now set to stay at Old Trafford.

Heckingbottom is keen to tie up any deals before the 12pm deadline for players to be eligible for Saturday’s crunch clash against Everton but is fully prepared for the search to go right down to the wire if necessary. Asked if the window shutting on the eve of such a crunch clash - with both sides going into the game looking for their first point of the season - could prove a distraction, Heckingbottom admitted: “For us it should make us stronger, so that’s fine.

“If we are putting things in place to get someone in for that 12pm deadline then we welcome that and we can get our feet up and prepare for the game. We are not waiting on anyone now, or waiting on clubs making decisions; we are in a position now where we are ready to go. There are still some decisions and green lights but in terms of players we know what it will take to get a green light.”

United have taken a different approach in the transfer window this summer, targeting young and unproven players at Premier League level and making Cameron Archer their marquee signing of the summer as a replacement for Iliman Ndiaye following his departure to Marseille. Many of the summer arrivals, including Benie Traore, Vinicius Souza and Yasser Larouci, are finding their feet as the season goes on, but Heckingbottom insists he is “happy” with the business he has done so far ahead of deadline day.