Sheffield United fans who have spent the summer praying for Tommy Doyle to return to Bramall Lane are set to have their hopes dashed after Manchester City struck a deal with Wolverhampton Wanderers for the England U21 international.

Doyle, along with City teammate James McAtee, enjoyed a hugely-successful season on loan in South Yorkshire last season, the pair helping the Blades to promotion back to the Premier League and to reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup at Wembley. As The Star reported earlier in the summer Doyle’s salary at the Etihad made a permanent move to Bramall Lane difficult but there was always a chance of another loan deal, with Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom remaining in touch with Doyle and his representatives all summer.

But Doyle is now set for a medical at Molineux ahead of a prospective move to United’s Premier League rivals. City and Wolves have been negotiating a deal for Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes, who effectively went on strike in a bid to force through the deal ahead of tomorrow’s 11pm deadline. Various reports suggest that Wolves’ Doyle loan deal has an option to make it permanent for a fee of just £5m, although City will be due 50 per cent of any future sale as part of a clause inserted into the arrangement.