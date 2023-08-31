Sheffield United to miss out on Tommy Doyle reunion after bargain transfer deal agreed
Sheffield United fans who have spent the summer praying for Tommy Doyle to return to Bramall Lane are set to have their hopes dashed after Manchester City struck a deal with Wolverhampton Wanderers for the England U21 international.
Doyle, along with City teammate James McAtee, enjoyed a hugely-successful season on loan in South Yorkshire last season, the pair helping the Blades to promotion back to the Premier League and to reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup at Wembley. As The Star reported earlier in the summer Doyle’s salary at the Etihad made a permanent move to Bramall Lane difficult but there was always a chance of another loan deal, with Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom remaining in touch with Doyle and his representatives all summer.
But Doyle is now set for a medical at Molineux ahead of a prospective move to United’s Premier League rivals. City and Wolves have been negotiating a deal for Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes, who effectively went on strike in a bid to force through the deal ahead of tomorrow’s 11pm deadline. Various reports suggest that Wolves’ Doyle loan deal has an option to make it permanent for a fee of just £5m, although City will be due 50 per cent of any future sale as part of a clause inserted into the arrangement.
Doyle had previously made no secret of his desire to return to Bramall Lane and play first-team football. He had not been involved in any senior City squad since his loan spell at United ended, after helping England to U21 European Championship glory earlier in the summer. “No, he’s not (playing) and he’s got one or two options,” Heckingbottom said of Doyle last week. “We know. I’ve been in touch with his representatives a lot and he has one or two options, so I’m not going to say yes or no.”