Facundo Pellstri, the Manchester United starlet who had been of interest to Sheffield United earlier this transfer window, looks set to stay at Old Trafford beyond tomorrow’s deadline after recent talks with manager Erik ten Hag. The 21-year-old looked set to leave on loan after a pre-season chat with his manager, with a dozen clubs reportedly interested.

But The Athletic reported today that the Urugyuan international is set to remain in Manchester, rather than move out on loan. FC Twente were also said to be keen on Pellistri but the Red Devils have seemingly scuppered any chance of him leaving on loan, amid calls from their supporters for the winger to be given more first-team opportunities.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pellistri has featured twice so far this season, playing 13 minutes against Wolves and five minutes at Tottenham Hotspur, and early talks have been held over a new contract with his current deal having two years to run, with the option of an extra one. Speaking recently Pellistri compared training with his parent club to studying at Harvard, saying: “Being here, all the players are top players. So when you train here, you learn a lot.

“Every session is like being at Harvard because you have the best of the best. So, in training, you improve a lot. Last year, I stayed all the season and I improved a lot in all aspects. And, of course, to be here and to live the way United is, you also gain a lot of experience.”

United boss Paul Heckingbottom had identified Pellistri as a target as he looked to increase his options at the top of the pitch, despite the recent signing of Cameron Archer. Asked recently about the Urugyuan, he said: “We’ve got a lot of people - and I’m not saying Facundo is one - that we’re speaking about and speaking to. Whether that’s the players themselves, the representatives, the family, their parent clubs. And there’s a lot we want to get done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad