There's a long way to go for Sheffield United and Chris Wilder as they battle against the Premier League drop. The Blades still have 17 more games to play before the end of the campaign and a lot can happen in that time.

The form table can swing drastically, of course, and with potential points deductions hanging over Everton and Nottingham Forest, there's every chance of a relegation zone shake up over the next few months. Uncertainty reigns supreme, then, at present as the Blades take a break from fighting for their Premier League lives to focus on the FA Cup this weekend.

Of course, the cup cannot be considered a priority for United and while Chris Wilder will see the benefits of a win over Brighton can have, he won't be losing too much sleep in the event of a negative result. However, the clash marks the start of a two-week period that United simply have to make the most of, both on and off the pitch.

In fact, it's no exaggeration to say the next fortnight on the calendar could have huge implications on the Blades' campaign one way or the other. We'll start off the pitch and the small matter of the final few days of the January transfer window.

United have until 11pm on Thursday, February 1, to make the necessary additions to their squad and right now, it seems like things could go down to the wire. The Blades have bagged Ben Brereton Diaz, who gives their attack a different edge, while Ivo Grbic looks set to take the gloves from here on in following Wes Foderingham's difficulties between the sticks this season.

They need more new faces, though, particularly at the back if they're to make up the seven points that currently separate the Blades and the 17 teams outside the bottom three in the top flight. The likes of Ben Godfrey, Joe Worrall, Mason Holgate and Chris Mepham have been linked with moves to Bramall Lane and all three would help to shore up a backline that has been the weakest by some distance in the Premier League, shipping 51 goals.

Wilder was bullish in his pre-match press conference, declaring his belief that the club will 'nail' the positions they are after, with the manager hinting the club are looking to bring two or three more. Meeting the manager's wishes will certainly be seen as a win over the closing days of the window.

However, United haven't seen too many wins on the field this season, hence the predicament they find themselves in and they have two very good opportunities to change that before the middle of February. The Blades make the journey to south London on Tuesday night to take on Crystal Palace in what could be described as something of a relegation six-pointer.

The Eagles lost 5-0 against Arsenal last time out, which is easily done of course, but that result ensures they have now won one of their last 10 Premier League outings, with Roy Hodgson's position starting to look precarious. They've slipped to 15th in that time and United have a real opportunity to dial up the pressure that is building at Selhurst Park, with supporters showing their displeasure at the Emirates.

A win in the capital, the Blades' first on the road this season, would certainly lift spirits and if Wilder's side can replicate the grit and desire they showed against West Ham United, few would bet against them pulling it off.

The clash against Aston Villa on February 3 looks a little trickier on paper. Much has been made of Unai Emery's high flyers this season and they'll certainly fancy their chances of taking maximum points back to Villa Park.

However, if the Blades are looking for reasons to be optimistic, there are a few. Firstly, the draw they were held to at Villa before Christmas showed they are more than capable of taking points off the league's elite. Meanwhile, Villa do have a habit of dropping points on the road, winning just four of their 11 away games so far.

The biggest game of the period is arguably the one that rounds it off, though, as the Blades go to Luton Town on February 10. There can be no underestimating the importance of getting one back against the Hatters and dishing out a bit of revenge following the agony of the reverse fixture on Boxing Day.

A lot can happen between now and the trip to Kenilworth Road, but three points over Rob Edwards' side would certainly provide the South Yorkshire contingent with a huge boost when it comes to their battle against the drop.

