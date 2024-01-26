Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sheffield United favourite David Brooks has admitted he is willing to "explore opportunities elsewhere" from current club Bournemouth in search of more first-team football. The Welsh international, who joined the Cherries from United in 2018, has made two Premier League starts this season after making his comeback following his successful battle with cancer.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brooks, now 26, set up two goals and scored one himself in Bournemouth's 5-0 FA Cup hammering of Swansea last night [Thursday] and hopes to use it as a springboard for more first-team action - whether at Dean Court or elsewhere. Brooks has been linked with United's Yorkshire rivals Leeds United in this window and admitted: "I just want to play first team football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've had a lot of time of the sidelines and I don't want to continue there. I'd love to continue my football here but it's up to everyone what they think the best situation is. I'd rather be playing here but if he [manager Andoni Iraola] thinks there isn't guaranteed football for me here, I'll try and explore opportunities elsewhere."

Brooks missed over 500 days of action as he recovered from his cancer treatment, after being diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma in October 2021. He announced he was "cancer free" in May 2022, before returning to Premier League action last March.