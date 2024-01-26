David Brooks: Ex-Sheffield United star considering Bournemouth future amid Leeds United transfer links
Former Sheffield United favourite David Brooks has admitted he is willing to "explore opportunities elsewhere" from current club Bournemouth in search of more first-team football. The Welsh international, who joined the Cherries from United in 2018, has made two Premier League starts this season after making his comeback following his successful battle with cancer.
Brooks, now 26, set up two goals and scored one himself in Bournemouth's 5-0 FA Cup hammering of Swansea last night [Thursday] and hopes to use it as a springboard for more first-team action - whether at Dean Court or elsewhere. Brooks has been linked with United's Yorkshire rivals Leeds United in this window and admitted: "I just want to play first team football.
"I've had a lot of time of the sidelines and I don't want to continue there. I'd love to continue my football here but it's up to everyone what they think the best situation is. I'd rather be playing here but if he [manager Andoni Iraola] thinks there isn't guaranteed football for me here, I'll try and explore opportunities elsewhere."
Brooks missed over 500 days of action as he recovered from his cancer treatment, after being diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma in October 2021. He announced he was "cancer free" in May 2022, before returning to Premier League action last March.
"I'm trying to show the gaffer why I should be playing," Brooks added. "I want first team football. I've had two years out and I want to play regardless of the circumstances. I'm looking to do that, I want first team minutes for my own career and for Wales - we have some big qualifiers coming up so I'm looking to play as many minutes as possible. Tonight, hopefully, has put me more in the gaffer's mind to get some."