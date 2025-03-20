Sheffield United Q&A including training ground, contracts, owners, Gus Hamer transfer worry and Anel ban

Sheffield United supporters are still riding the crest of a wave after Sunday’s derby-day double over neighbours Wednesday sent them back level with Leeds United at the top of the Championship table. It may be an international break, but there are plenty of topics of discussion at Bramall Lane.

@HarrySh90182976 - One year ago tomorrow Stephen Bettis did a presser, and stated the hope was for the new training ground and Academy going Cat 1 would be ready for 2026-27. Obviously we are now a year behind. What is the latest on this?

DH - The training ground question is one that crops up more than most others in the Q&A, which probably highlights how important it is to the future of the Blades. As we revealed recently work has begun on the new Dore site after a period of inactivity while the takeover situation was sorted.

Whether that has a knock-on effect in delaying Bettis’ target of the 2026/27 season remains to be seen, but progress is constantly being made behind the scenes with United hoping to meet key players in the project this month and take it forward from there.

@Davidjnewm32411 - Will the owners be doing a Q&A with the fans anytime soon, we really don't know anything about them.

DH - Hi David, a good question and one that’s been asked repeatedly (and quite rightly so, because it’s important). I share your keenness to hear from them and their plans because beyond a few public statements - which, in fairness, have been very promising - we don’t know much more about where they see the Blades going under their ownership.

I’ve made repeated requests to their PR company for an interview but haven’t had a reply, so I’m assuming it’s not top of their priority list. But after the infrequent communications from former owner Prince Abdullah, there was certainly a hope that Steven Rosen and/or Helmy Eltoukhy may be a little more open and transparent. I’ll keep trying...

@CharlieM1tch - Was there any discussion about a testimonial for Basham?

DH - That’s something that has been on the agenda for a while, I understand, with talks ongoing behind the scenes over how to give Bash the send-off he deserves. He’s at Bramall Lane tonight, ironically, for a dinner [March 20] and still has a lot of contact with officials at the club after announcing his retirement earlier this season. So I wouldn’t be surprised if something is announced soon enough... watch this space, I guess!

@TortosaExpat - Has Jack Robinson now played enough games to have triggered his extension?

DH - Darren, I believe so. Chris Wilder said recently that Robinson’s extra year would kick in once he played 25 games but there was some uncertainty over whether that meant 25 appearances, made 25 starts, in the Championship or in all competitions ... and there was also a suggestion he’d have to play in 50 per cent of United’s games to trigger the extension.

Either way, he’s made 25 Championship starts now so it would certainly seem we’re set for another year, at least, of the skipper at Bramall Lane. Good news, for me, especially considering Anel Ahmedhodzic (more on him later) would otherwise be the only senior, contracted player at United beyond the summer, and his deal expires in 2026.

@harrymills78 - What’s happened to the other ‘data driven’ January signing? Assume permit issues?

DH - We’ve seen a fair bit of Jefferson Caceres in the U21s since he arrived on deadline day but so far nothing of Christian Nwachukwu, the Nigerian teenager who signed alongside him as the first signings of the AI-led transfer approach driven by director Joe Russo. It’s nothing to do with a permit - that was all sorted out recently.

It’s more a case of getting him up to speed fitness-wise, first enough to be able to train and play for the 21s. He, and Caceres, then face another almighty challenge to get anywhere near Chris Wilder’s first XI which is absolutely flying in the Championship and, we all hope, is on its way to the best league in the world.

@jarnij10 - Players had week off after derby day win?

DH - Some had a bit of time off earlier in the week before returning to Shirecliffe while others were straight off on international duty, including Hamza Choudhury who landed in Bangladesh to make history with them while some Unitedites were still out celebrating Sunday’s derby-day win.

This break is a vital one for the Blades as they rest and regroup ahead of a vital last eight games of the season but with a tough clash against Frank Lampard’s Coventry coming up next, it won’t be a case of giving everyone a fortnight off and turning back up for that game

@mitcham1889 - We keep seem to be using these vampire banks and have done again this year. Is that a sign things will be the same level as previous owners?

DH - United’s arrangements with Macquarie Bank during Prince Abdullah’s time in charge were commonplace and the latest, after he sold the club to COH Sports, was a tidying-up process rather than a new loan. So to be honest it’s still unknown. Rosen, Eltoukhy and Co. may well decide to go down the ‘payday loan’ route, as it was described to me by football finance expert Kieran Maguire, and in itself that’s not too concerning.

It’s a fairly standard approach taken in football to help with cashflow, against future income from the Premier League and transfers. But the owners dipped into their pockets to fund a promising transfer window in January and the early signs on that front are good.

@dannylee198 - Who put the ball in the Wendy net?

DH - Thanks for the question, Danny. This is a family newspaper, so I’ll just say Tyrese Campbell and Rhian Brewster. But it’s interesting to find out that they both have the same middle name...!

@sufc - Brewster has had all the publicity, rightly so, after his goal against Wednesday. Do you think the club should offer a new contract - depending on the league we are in next season?

DH - This is a great question and I can see the argument both ways. One thing most will agree on is that United have not seen the best of Rhian since he made the big-money move from Liverpool, although there’s some disagreement as to why. I believe he’s been incredibly unlucky with injuries and he’s shown glimpses of what he can offer, but they haven’t been frequent enough.

That said, there’s clearly a player in there and hopefully his iconic moment on Sunday can be the start of something special. I think the offer of a new deal is the right thing to do - on the right terms, of course - and from the player’s point of view, is he likely to get a better offer than one from a side on the brink of the Premier League?

@KMC_1889 - Any update on when the fan park will be re-opening?

DH - Hi Karl - the club actually announced this in the process of writing this Q&A, and the fan park will be back open for next Friday’s visit of Coventry City. The club say they have taken on board feedback from supporters during the period in which it closed down over the winter, and say that both regular and new food and drink vendors will be in situ beginning next week.

United have installed additional seating “and shelving” and have improved toilet facilities as well as the audio system, which were two issues raised in feedback. The main one seemed to be the price of food and drink, with head of commercial Paul Fielder telling the last fan advisory board meeting that United are “not competing with the likes of Wetherspoons ... we are offering the fans a top class experience.”

It will be interesting to see what steps have been taken to address the pricing issue, with the minutes of the same meeting also revealing that the Blades are running the fan park at a loss. The club should be applauded for trying the venture to provide extra facilities for supporters on matchday but the truth is that it will only last if enough fans use it.

"We are pleased that the FanZone, which we introduced this season, has been popular and are delighted to open the gates once more after the winter,” said United’s chief executive Stephen Bettis. “We've used this time to ask supporters what they want and have tried to implement a number of initiatives, where possible, for the last four home games of the season and will use the suggestions to discuss further improvements in the summer."

@mcchickenberge - If after 5 days it hasn’t gone down should I consult a doctor?

DH - Probably. Good luck with it!

@DeanSpencer11 - Have the new owners given any indications one way or the other that part of their plans for the club include any major improvements to Bramall Lane? Kop Pillars removal? A new stand altogether? A brand new stadium on a new site?!

DH - The simple answer, Dean, is that they haven’t, and that would be one topic on the agenda if they were ever to agree to sit down with the local media and discuss their plans for the club going forward. What I will say is that removing the pillars on the Kop would be a major infrastructure project that would, I understand, need substantial work done on the stand’s roof. So I’d expect it might need a few years of consistent top-flight football before it is seriously considered.

Building a new stand seems even less economical and I’d be absolutely amazed if there had even been any thought on moving to a new stadium. From speaking to people who have spoken to the new owners, they seem to have an understanding of United’s heritage and history and the focus seems very much on improving the current matchday experience rather than create one from scratch.

@gytxfgh - What’s happened to Jamie Shackleton? Is Anel banned for two games after international break?

DH - Shackleton has been absent for some time now and has had some off-field issues too, but he’s still a regular sight at the Shirecliffe training ground so hasn’t disappeared off the face of the earth. Chris Wilder told us recently he was back on the grass and may be involved in a matchday squad soon, but he hasn’t and United’s fitness issues at right-back suggest the former Leeds man may have been used if he was available - so the smart money is on another slight setback, I’d say.

As for Anel Ahmedhodzic, no. He picked up his 10th booking of the season in victory at Hillsborough on Sunday, but the cut-off point for a two-match ban had passed at full-time in the Blades’ previous game at home to Bristol City. The next point for a ban is 15 bookings before the end of the season, which incurs a three-match ban. Gus Hamer (11) is the nearest to that mark, while Vini Souza is on eight behind Ahmedhodzic’s 10.

Dave (via email) - Some slightly concerning quotes in Gus Hamer’s interview recently about Feyenoord - will we have another Iliman Ndiaye to Marseille situation on our hands?

DH - Speaking of Hamer, his recent interview with ViaPlay caused some raised eyebrows as he discussed his desire to return to boyhood club Feyenoord at some point before he hangs up his boots. After United lost Ndiaye to his own beloved side not so long ago, I can understand the concern that would cause but my understanding is that the point was a rather throwaway line in response to a specific question, rather than a “come-and-get-me” plea.

Hamer, we understand, has no intention of leaving Bramall Lane any time soon and the situation is more like Kyle Walker’s than Ndiaye’s. The England international has also made no secret of his desire to play for his boyhood club again - United, of course - before he retires but that prospect becomes more and more remote with every passing season, with Walker 35 in a couple of months and with loan club AC Milan interested in signing him permanently from Manchester City.