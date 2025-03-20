Sheffield United key man Gus Hamer makes transfer admission after "not right" verdict

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gustavo Hamer has established himself as a key man at Sheffield United since he arrived at Bramall Lane just over 18 months ago, with the Brazil-born forward leading the promotion charge this season after a painful Premier League relegation last term. Hamer had some good individual moments in the top-flight in a disappointing term for the collective, and has shone again this time around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a strong sniff of interest in him in the summer from rivals Leeds United, who had a couple of approaches rebuffed by the Blades, and he may well be a player in demand again in this upcoming close season - whether or not United are back in the Premier League. Top-flight football will strengthen their hand in terms of keeping hold of the 27-year-old, who is seen as a key part of Chris Wilder’s plans for the future.

But the player also has his own desires, opening up recently in an interview with ViaPlay about his desire to return to his former club Feyenoord before he hangs up his shooting boots. "Feyenoord is still my club and I watch every game,” Hamer said. “I think it's a shame that they sometimes have peaks and valleys.

“I see them play against AC Milan and then they do really fantastic again. Only then they are unhappy with the games after that. I would really like to end up at Feyenoord. That would be really great.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamer came through the ranks at De Kuip before leaving in 2018 for PEC Zwolle, after a loan spell at Dordrecht. He moved to England with Coventry City before being prised away from the Midlands by the Blades after Sander Berge’s departure to Burnley on the eve of the Blades’ Premier League return in 2023. But there is a sense of unfinished business at his first club.

"I played for Feyenoord from the Under 15s and then you end up being treated like that. That's not right," Hamer added. "I went to FC Dordrecht and [was told I] would get my chance in the first team when I returned. I would play minutes in the matches for Under 21 and sit on the bench for the first team. Then, with experience, I could join the first team as quickly as possible to become a regular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After a good season at FC Dordrecht, I returned to Feyenoord with full confidence. Then I came back and they said: ‘You have to be loaned out again, because you have no experience in the Eredivisie'. That was a shame, because that wasn't the agreement. Then things are said and I think: 'I don't want to be treated like that either.’

“Ultimately, Feyenoord is also a club that wants to perform and perhaps did not dare to take a risk with me. Then you grow a bit apart from the trainer who was there at the time and from the technical director. I still have warm feelings and I have many friends who are for Feyenoord. It would be fantastic to do one, two or maybe three more years with them."