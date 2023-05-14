If it’s a pub you’re after for a drink before or after Sheffield United matches, there are plenty of optinons.

We’ve put together this photo gallery showing some of the best pubs close to the newly promoted club’s Bramall Lane stadium, according to Google reviews, where the team’s supporters can enjoy a pre or post-match pint.

Many of the pubs featured also have big screens showing the football, making them a good option for following the action and soaking up the atmosphere when you’re not able to make it to away games.

Whether you just want to be as close as possible to Bramall Lane, you want the best atmosphere, the tastiest food and drinks or a nice beer garden, there’s something for everyone in this list.

Collage Maker-12-May-2023-05-25-PM-6311.jpg Our gallery shows some of the most popular pubs close to Sheffield United's ground, with their Google Review ratings

Railway Hotel Located just a few yards from Bramall Lane Stadium, The Railway is rated 4.4 on Google. It has bar, pool table and lounge with a number of tables in the lounge having retro video games built in.

The Albion The Albion, on London Road is said to have a great atmosphere, and is rated 4.4 on Google Reviews. Sells independent Stancil local ales.

The Cremone The Cremorne, on London Road, is also well known for its food, and is a popular stop for Sheffield United fans. It is rated 4.3 on Google reviews.

