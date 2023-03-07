Sheffield United's would-be new owner Dozy Mmobuosi watches win over Reading

Dozy Mmobuosi, Sheffield United’s prospective new owner, watched from the stands as Paul Heckingbottom’s side beat Reading earlier tonight.

The Nigerian businessman, who is now awaiting approval from the English Football League in order to complete his takeover, attended the fixture at the Select Car Leasing Stadium after travelling from his base in London.

Mmobuosi has business interests in the Berkshire area and took in his first United match since it emerged he has agreed a price for the Championship club with present incumbent Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The Star, who yesterday revealed news of Mmobuosi’s intention to view the contest in the flesh despite the fact his planned purchase is still being scrutinised by the governing body, also reported that a fresh round of constructive talks have taken place between the 43-year-old and Prince Abdullah within the past week. A price for United, which officially remains undisclosed, was agreed earlier this season meaning the only thing which stands between Mmobuosi and the Bramall Lane hot seat appears to be the legal and financial experts tasked with analysing both his proof of funding and the business model he plans to implement.

“I didn’t know he was here until today,” said Heckingbottom, after Iliman Ndiaye’s strike settled the contest. “I only found out beforehand.”

A statement, issued by the EFL three weeks ago, admitted it had requested clarification and further evidence after reviewing the paperwork initially submitted on Mmobuosi’s behalf by officials at United. This has now been provided, with its regulators being informed that he is willing to answer any further questions which might arise in order to accelerate the process.

Oliver Norwood celebrates Sheffield United's win over Reading: Paul Terry / Sportimage

One potential obstacle standing between Mmobuosi and the United boardroom - County Court Judgements relating to properties in Hertfordshire - have now been settled and removed.

The founder and chief executive of Tingo Holdings, which has interests in a number of different sectors, Mmobuosi’s background has been the subject of intense scrutiny since his identity became public. Deals of the kind negotiated between him and Prince Abdullah, who has been in sole control of United for nearly four seasons, are commonly subject to non-disclosure agreements.

United are second in the table and seven points clear of third placed Middlesbrough.