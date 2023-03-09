Sheffield United will enter this weekend’s game against Luton Town already guaranteed to go up. That was Paul Heckingbottom’s take on the state of play in the race for automatic promotion from the Championship, following Tuesday’s win at Reading. Except, really, it wasn’t.

Responding to questions about the significance of a victory which moved his team seven points clear of third, the United manager insisted he was simply echoing the narrative surrounding the visitors’ season; one which, only 72 hours earlier, was apparently destined to end in disaster and disappointment after a defeat by Blackburn Rovers saw they lead over third-placed Middlesbrough cut to four points.

“We’ve done it now, so we’ll be getting told,” Heckingbottom said, a sarcastic grin spreading across his face as he considered the implications of United’s result inside the Select Car Leasing Stadium. “The strange thing is, it was only at the weekend that everyone was saying that we were done for, that we were going to get overhauled, the wheels had come off, and plenty of others were going to come racing past us. The thing is, neither of those things are true. We just don’t know yet because there’s still lots of work to be done. But that’s how it has been for us right the way through, since way back in August. Either one thing or the other. It’s why I don’t listen, with all due respect to the people creating it, to any of the noise. Because that’s what it is. Just noise.”

Sheffield United are second in the table ahead of this weekend's game against Luton Town: Paul Terry / Sportimage

With 11 matches of the campaign remaining, Heckingbottom didn’t try to deny that United are in a strong position. The trip to Berkshire, which saw them take full advantage of their game in hand over Michael Carrick’s side, was correctly billed as being a pivotal moment in the race to qualify for the Premier League. It was. But the same, as Heckingbottom immediately reminded his players and coaching staff afterwards, goes for the clash with Rob Edwards’ team. Not to mention the 10 fixtures they are also scheduled to contest after that.

“Every single one of them is going to be big,” Heckingbottom reminded. “They’re all cup finals if you want to call them that. We know what the reaction is going to be depending on what happens, match by match. The thing is, we’re not getting involved in any of that. It’s just all about trying to take care of what’s immediately in front of you. Block out everything else.”

“Lots of things are going to change between now and the end,” he continued. “The gap at the moment, it might get bigger or it might get smaller. Nobody knows. What I do, though, is that nothing is going to stay the same because there’s no way we’re all going to mirror each others’ results every time we go out there. It doesn’t work like that. Especially at the stage we’re at now.”

Paul Heckingbottom says he is ignoring the narrative surrounding Sheffield United's season: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Having spoken in the past about the danger of allowing a sense of entitlement to develop around Bramall Lane, Heckingbottom’s words are designed to prevent complacency spreading through both the dressing room and terraces. Town make the journey to South Yorkshire in fifth position and knowing that beating United could see them taking a giant leap towards securing a top two finish.

“The position we are in right now, the good thing is it’s all about us,” Heckingbottom said. “It’s down to what we do and so we’re in control of that to a large degree. Importantly, another game has also gone by. Another one has been chalked off. So we’re getting closer to that line. But settled? No way.”

United received a timely reminder about how quickly fortunes can change when Iliman Ndiaye, whose goal settled the encounter in Berkshire, later limped-off with a dead leg. Heckingbottom has refused to rule the Senegal international out of the assignment against Town although he did admit, given the quick turnaround, that United’s medical staff began treating the injury before the final whistle had blown to try and increase his chances of facing Edwards’ men. Billy Sharp or Daniel Jebbison are most likely to step-in and partner Oli McBurnie if Ndiaye is ruled out. However, with McBurnie creating the assist for Ndiaye’s strike, Heckingbottom hopes he will not be forced to split up a partnership which has proven so effective for United so far this term. James McAtee is available after being substituted due to cramp while the swollen foot Jayden Bogle suffered after “getting stood on” has eased according to Heckingbottom.

Sheffield United beat Reading in midweek: Paul Terry / Sportimage

Town will be tough opponents, with defender George Baldock noting how difficult they are to play against during United’s pre-match media briefing. August’s meeting between the two clubs ended in a 1-1 draw, with Edwards’ men travelling north with the division’s third best away record. Only United and leaders Burnley have performed better on the road. Those two - Burnley and United - are also among its three strongest ranked squads at home, with Rovers sandwiched in between them.

“People talk about pressure all the time,” Heckingbottom said. “But you want pressure, because if you don’t have it then it just shows that you’re not actually pushing for anything. It’s always there but the way you view it, from this side of the fence, is perhaps a little bit different to how it’s perceived on the other.”