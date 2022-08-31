Sheffield United: Boss on Iliman's Ndiaye's contract situation, Sander Berge and Tottenham-bound Will Lankshear

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ndiaye scored his fourth goal in seven outings so far this term during last night’s thrashing of Reading, which saw United regain their place at the top of the Championship table.

With his counterpart Paul Ince insisting Heckingbottom’s side are equipped to challenge for promotion, the former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian chief told The Star he hopes the squad he has constructed since taking charge in November remains intact.

Iliman Ndiaye must be tied down to an improved deal, says Sheffield united manager Paul Hecingbottom: George Wood/Getty Images

But having confirmed academy striker Will Lankshear is poised to join Tottenham Hotspur - the teenager’s £2.5m switch to north London could be confirmed later today - Heckingbottom warned Bramall Lane’s hierarchy not to lose sight of the fact they must protect their investment in Ndiaye.

Now a senior Senegal international, the 22-year-old’s present deal was agreed before his recent call-up by the World Cup finalists.

“Iliman is good enough to be a top, top player,” said Heckingbottom, who also saw Oli McBurnie and Anel Ahmedhodzic (2) score during the 4-0 rout. “He’s probably the one I’m hardest on out of all of them because I know how good he can be.

“I get that the window is always going to be the focus and nothing will get done until after that. But I’ve stressed how important it is. I get that the window can be a distraction. But from my point of view, and from a business point of view, it’s the right thing to do. There’s a value to these younger players.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Another United prospect - Lankshear’s fellow centre-forward Will Osula - is set to leave South Yorkshire on loan, with Burton Albion among the clubs interested in acquiring his services. However, Heckingbottom suggested he will not sanction the Dane’s departure until he is satisfied he has enough attacking options at his disposal.

On Lankshear, who joined United after leaving Arsenal, he said: “It’s a good deal, Will, for lots of reasons. We like him, he’s got good gifts and can score goals. Credit to the staff to get that player in.

“So for us to get a deal potentially (worth) around £2.5m is fantastic for a 17 year old who could leave us last summer.

“Once you get certain clubs making contact and the player and the dad wanting to leave, it is difficult.

Anel Ahmedhodzic scored twice for Sheffield United

“He’s a scholar. There’s a professional deal there for him, but he doesn’t have to sign it. When you look at Brentford and Spurs, no one is going to come here for the money.”

Berge, whose release clause has been set at £35m, has seen his own future at United thrown into doubt amind reports that Heckingbottom’s employers are prepared to accept a lower fee for a player they acquired for £22m whilst they were still competing at Premier League level. Club Brugge are known to be among the Norwegian's admirers.