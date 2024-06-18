Sportimage

Sheffield United promotion hero could return to Bramall Lane next season after Sunderland transfer link

Sheffield United promotion hero Simon Moore could return to Bramall Lane next season after being linked with a move to one of the Blades’ Championship rivals. The 34-year-old, who helped United rise from League One and into the Premier League within the space of three seasons, is a free agent after being released by Coventry City this summer.

Moore’s contract with Mark Robins’ side will officially expire at the end of this month but he might not be without a club for long, with journalist Alan NIxon suggesting that Sunderland are keen to bring him to the Stadium of Light. Anthony Patterson is the Black Cats’ No.1 goalkeeper but has been linked with a move away this summer. Nathan Bishop may move on this summer after failing to dislodge Patterson from behind the sticks while Alex Bass is entering the final year of his current contract, although the club have an option to extend it by a further year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moore was a key part of United’s League One title-winning season, helping the Blades reach 100 points and cement their place in Blades folklore, and then played back-up to Dean Henderson and Aaron Ramsdale in the Championship and Premier League, making a dream top-flight debut against Manchester United at an electric Bramall Lane.

He left on a free in 2021 after United’s relegation from the Premier League, at the time 31 years old and looking to play regular football. He made 46 appearances for Coventry but fell down the pecking order last season. Speaking to The Star after leaving the Lane, Moore said: “I’m amazed really at how many messages I’ve received. It’s really touching. I’ve just done my best for the club, from the first day to the last. I’ve worked hard and been myself. I’ll always be myself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad