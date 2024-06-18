Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Oli McBurnie approaching final weeks of Sheffield United contract amid US-led takeover talk

Oli McBurnie’s Bramall Lane future is essentially on hold amid the Sheffield United takeover deadlock, The Star understands, with less than a fortnight until his Blades contract officially expires. The Scottish international will become a free agent on July 1, as things stand.

United were keen to extend McBurnie’s time at Bramall Lane beyond the end of this season but failed to reach an acceptable agreement with the player and his representatives. Now, sources with knowledge of the process have indicated that the takeover process is delaying further talks, leading to fresh concern that the 28-year-old will walk away for free this summer.

McBurnie, previously United’s £20m record signing, scored 15 goals in all competitions during United’s last Championship campaign and also finished their joint-top scorer last season, with six, despite being limited to just 21 appearances in the Premier League due to injury and availability issues.

United’s prospective new owners have already influenced the decision to withdraw Ben Osborn’s contract option, although the Blades’ retained list indicated that the club are still in discussions over the midfielder’s future, while it is currently unclear how the takeover impasse has affected talks over Daniel Jebbison’s future as he also nears the final few weeks of his current United deal.

Speaking last year, McBurnie indicated his desire to remain at United and described the prospect of signing a new deal as a “no-brainer.” The striker recently welcomed his first child and is understood to be settled in his home county of Yorkshire, despite continually being linked with a dream move to his beloved Rangers.

United have already lost fellow forwards Ben Brereton Diaz (loan) and Cameron Archer, who will return to Aston Villa this summer as part of the agreement that brought him to Bramall Lane a year ago, while uncertainty over McBurnie and Jebbison, plus Benie Traore being made available for transfer, leaves Rhian Brewster, at 24, as the most experienced striker on the club’s books for the new season as things stand.