"Excited" Tom Davies keen to repay Sheffield United faith with promotion after Everton admission
Tom Davies has vowed to repay the faith shown in him by Sheffield United when the new Championship season kicks off later this year. The 25-year-old is preparing for his first taste of life outside the Premier League after a long association with his boyhood club Everton, but he is just “excited” about the prospect of playing again after an injury-disrupted start to his United career.
Davies, a late-summer signing after a pre-season campaign spent without a club following his departure from Goodison Park, showed glimpses of his ability for United but was not available enough to help their survival push, making just nine appearances - seven off the bench - for the Blades. Davies has travelled to a neuro training centre in Munich to continue his rehabilitation ahead of a key pre-season campaign, and admitted: “I wanted to get out there and show the club who put faith in me the qualities I have and what I can bring to the table.
“Unfortunately, it wasn’t the way [last season] but next season is a great chance to rebuild and we aim to get back in the Premier League. For me, it’s about getting back on the pitch and enjoying it again. I know we have gone down but often in this time of rebuild, great squads can come from them.
“Players are developed at this time and given chances. We have got a hungry squad and I’m sure the manager will have us ready for the season. It’s exciting. If we can get back in the Premier League then that will be great. But personally, I’m just excited about playing football and rebuilding the team and being part of that.”
Speaking to National World at the launch event of his new business venture, ChopValue UK, Davies admitted he knew it was time to leave his boyhood club, after rejecting the offer of a new contract, because things had gone “a bit stale.” “Being back in Liverpool and seeing the new stadium, it looks incredible,” he added. “But I felt it was right for me to move on. Deep down, you know it’s the time.
“Of course, it was time to leave but I’m excited about the next chapters ahead. The contract was offered and I was really flattered but I have things I want to achieve in football, too. I just felt like I had seen so much change and turnaround and felt a bit stale and needed to get out of there to spread my own wings.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.