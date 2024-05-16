Sheffield United promotion hero announces retirement

Leon Clarke (C) of Sheffield United celebrates scoring with teamates during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United and Hull City at Bramall Lane on November 4, 2017 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Leon Clarke made nearly 100 appearances for Sheffield United

Former Sheffield United striker Leon Clarke has announced his retirement from the game after 20 years in senior football.

The 39-year-old had been at Hartlepool in the back end of last season but after being released, Clarke has decided to call time on his career.

Brought to United by Chris Wilder, the nomadic forward’s arrival at Bramall Lane proved to be a masterstroke as he provided the perfect foil up front alongside Billy Sharp in the Blades’ League One promotion success. He scored some crucial goals himself, not least the equaliser on that memorable day at Northampton when a return to the Championship was secured.

Leon Clarke of Sheffield United leaves the pitch after the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Sheffield United at Sixfields on April 8, 2017 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Clarke continued to play an important role in the second tier in 2017/18, scoring 19 Championship goals as United consolidated their place in the division. Included in that tally was two in the memorable victory over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough and all four in a superb hammering of Hull City.

The arrival of David McGoldrick the following season limited Clarke’s gametime at United and he would eventually go out on loan to Wigan as United claimed another promotion, this time to the Premier League. He did play some part in that though, a goal for Wigan against the Blades’ challengers Leeds United helped turn the tide in his parent club’s favour.

Clarke played a few more games for the Blades, mostly in the cups, before eventually making a permanent move to Shrewsbury with 96 Sheffield United appearances behind him. There followed another nomadic spell which included a dip in and out of non-league football and a period at Bristol Rovers before finishing off at Hartlepool.

