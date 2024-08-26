Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United credited with interest in Leicester striker Tom Cannon ahead of transfer deadline

Chris Wilder diplomatically refused to be drawn on speculation linking Sheffield United with a move for Leicester City striker Tom Cannon before Friday’s transfer deadline. The Blades have been linked with the Republic of Ireland striker this window as they seek more attacking options at the top of the pitch.

Cannon is highly-rated at Leicester but has been pushed even further down the pecking order at the King Power Stadium after the Foxes signed Jordan Ayew from Crystal Palace earlier this week, and could be allowed to leave ahead of the window. Championship rivals Luton Town have reportedly joined the race for the 21-year-old, who was left out of the Leicester squad which faced Fulham at the weekend.

Asked ahead of tomorrow’s League Cup tie at Barnsley whether Cannon was of interest to United, keen cricket fan Wilder replied: “There are a few players on our radar. I’m doing a Geoffrey Boycott again, playing with a straight bat. I don't think a lot of the younger generation will know who that is, but I do.

“Theres no Geoffrey Boycott or Chris Tavaré now, with the way England play! But there are a lot of players on our radar. I did believe, and still do, that there'll be a lot of business up and down the country until the deadline. Especially with clubs in the Premier League settling down their own squads and nail the 25. So some will become available. We have to be ready, and hopefully we are.”

Wilder, who was also tight-lipped about the ongoing takeover attempt at Bramall Lane, has two loan spots left after the temporary signings of Alfie Gilchrist, Harry Souttar and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi earlier in the transfer window and is keen to see them filled, with another midfielder and a forward amongst the areas to strengthen.

“I'm putting my stuff to the board and to [chief executive] Stephen Bettis,” Wilder added. “And Steve knows what I would like to do. We've got two loans left and I’d love the opportunity to maximise this window. But I also understand that the decisions are made above me, and I respect that. We have a chance to maximise this window and I believe it's my job to put forward the best suggestions to Steve.”